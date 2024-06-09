GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Beach cleaning drive held in Alappuzha

Published - June 09, 2024 07:33 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

In connection with World Oceans Day, the Zoology department at the T.K. Madhava Memorial (TKMM) College, Nangiarkulangara near Haripad and MU Upper Primary School, Arattupuzha conducted a cleaning drive on Thrikkunnappuzha coast on Saturday. The programme was organised under the aegis of Ocean Society of India.

It was inaugurated by Thrikkunnappuzha sub-inspector Sudheesh T.K. On the occasion, TKMM College retired professor P. Sreemon led a class on the importance of environmental conservation.

Police personnel from Thrikkunnappuzha station, coastal police, Haritha Karma Sena, environmentalists, local fisherfolk and others also took part in the drive.

Thrikkunnappuzha grama panchayat president S. Vinod Kumar, ward member Lanchu Satheesh, MUUP School headmistress Jaya P.V., TKMM College Zoology department head Sheela S. and others attended.

