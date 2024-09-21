GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Beach clean-up drive organised in city

Published - September 21, 2024 08:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Thiruvananthapuram Corporation’s beach clean-up drive

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation’s beach clean-up drive

The city’s long stretch of beaches witnessed clean-up drives organised by various agencies as part of the observance of the International Coastal Clean-up Day on Saturday.

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation organised a mega clean-up drive across the several beaches. Mayor Arya Rajendran inaugurated the drive on the Vettukad beach in the presence of Health Standing Committee Chairperson Gayathri Babu.

As many as 300 sanitation workers of the civic body and 500 volunteers from the Volunteer for India movement participated in the drive that was organised as part of the State government’s ongoing Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam waste management campaign.

About 10 NGOs were also part of the drive. The clean-up drive was held on the Kovalam, Shanghumukhom, Vettukad and Veli beaches. Around 2 tonnes of various kinds of waste were removed from the beaches. Ms.Rajendran called on students and NGOs to join hands with the Corporation in the efforts to ensure that the city’s beaches remain clean.

The Indian Coast Guard’s Vizhinjam Station organised a clean beach campaign at Hawa Beach, Kovalam. Commandant G.Sreekumar, Station Commander, inaugurated the event, which was a collaborative effort between the Indian Coast Guard, Lulu International Mall Thiruvananthapuram, Adani Group, Kerala Hotel and Resort Association, State Bank of India, Balaramapuram and ICICI Bank. A total of 950 kgs of garbage was collected and disposed of in coordination with the Corporation.

Indian Coast Guard’s volunteers with the sacks of waste they collected from Kovalam Beach

Indian Coast Guard’s volunteers with the sacks of waste they collected from Kovalam Beach

Approximately 400 volunteers from the Coast Guard, Coast Guard Wives Welfare Association (CGWWA) Vizhinjam, National Cadet Corps, Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Coastal Police Vizhinjam, and Kovalam Police participated in the clean-up drive.

The initiative is part of the Coast Guard’s ongoing efforts to raise awareness about coastal environment conservation among the public and fishing communities.

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) Cadets of the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of Trivandrum NCC Group also organised a clean-up drive on the Vizhinjam- Kovalam -Shankumugham coastal stretch. The National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS), under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, in association with the National Service Scheme and Suchitwa Mission organised a beach clean-up at Kovalam Beach. NCESS director N.V. Chalapati Rao inaugurated the clean-up.

Published - September 21, 2024 08:04 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.