Be wary of fast-track recruitment, nurses told

Despite changes in the norms for recruitment of nurses for overseas employment, many job aspirants get duped by private agents who flag the ‘inordinate delay’ on the part of Government recruiting agencies and promise to fast-track the application process.

S.S. Saju, general manager, Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants (ODEPC), the Government agency involved in recruitment, said it was difficult to assess the situation unless there was a crackdown on such agents.

Licenced agents

There were licenced agencies which did not charge large amounts but there were also agents who posed as contacts of foreign hospitals who managed to convince the nurses of fast-track recruitment, said Mr. Saju.

“Only limited numbers can go through the Government and the process is cumbersome are among the arguments put forth by such agents,” Mr. Saju said.

Cost of processing job

But the fact is that the cost of processing job applications and visas is nominal for the Government agencies.

A nurse will have to spend a maximum of ₹20,000 for registration, training for tests, interviews, and selection.

He said ODEPC send about 450 nurses on an average every year, of which 80-85% are women.

Over the past three years, 1,600 people had been sent abroad, mainly for health-care jobs.

“Applications are coming in thousands as the United Kingdom has announced vacancies of about 45,000 health-care professionals in the coming three years. Saudi Arabia, Oman, the Maldives, the UAE and a few others too are recruiting.”

Most of the nurses opting to take the short cut could be those with low scores in English language test, said Roy K. George, president, Trained Nurses Association of India.

IELTS

While the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) was the only test earlier for aspiring candidates, Occupational English Test (OET) is yet another score that is now being accepted in many countries, as it has profession-specific content.

Nurses are more familiar with English words used in their profession than politics or other general knowledge-related content, said Dr. George.

However, there are very few centres for training in OET. OET, owned by Cambridge Boxhill Language Assessment, is opening more centres for training nurses, he said.

The demand for nursing professionals is so much that recruiters are thinking of lowering the required OET score from grade ‘B’ to ‘C’, said Dr. George.

In IELTS, the average score required is 7 to be eligible to apply for overseas candidature.