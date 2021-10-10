Be prepared for load-shedding: Minister

Coal shortage has begun to affect power supply in the State

Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty has called upon people in the State to remain prepared for load-shedding in view of an

increasing coal shortage in the country. He said the coal shortage had begun to affect the power supply in Kerala too.

Mr. Krishnankutty said here on Sunday that the State was not getting the 1,000 MW of power due for it from the central pool because of the coal shortage. “I do not think the coal shortage could be addressed very soon,” he added.

The Minister said that the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) would have no choice but to go for power cut in the wake of the continuing coal shortage.

Mr. Krishnankutty said that the KSEB was closely monitoring the situation arising out of the coal shortage. He asked the people to

control the use of power in view of the shortage.

According to him, power generation from hydel projects will be the only way out. He said the State had bought power the other day by paying ₹18 a unit. “This is causing a huge burden on the KSEB,” he said.

The Minister, however, said that the State’s power consumption had come down considerably because of the monsoon season. If the shortage continues into the summer, then the State will have to face a real crisis in power supply, he warned.

Mr. Krishnankutty also said that the load shedding would be implemented in such a way as not to affect the industrial sector.