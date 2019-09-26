‘Be Positive’ for better school education

The Kannur District Panchayat is all set to launch a programme called ‘Be Positive’ to improve the standard of school education in the district.

According to a pressnote, the programme aims at getting 100% pass in all schools by ensuring that no student scores less than B Plus grade. Counsellors will meet the students at home and at their schools to discuss with them their personal and psychological problems and help them do well in the examinations.

Counselling will be given to students in Classes 10 and Plus Two in three phases.

Speaking to school counsellors at a meeting through video-conferencing, district panchayat president K.V. Sumesh said the programme aimed at improving the education of students by understanding the problems faced by them in society.

He said it’s not just the teachers, but counsellors too have a role in improving the pass percentage.

Mr. Sumesh said issues at home and parents addicted to liquor are the biggest problems faced by the students belonging to backward communities. They failed to concentrate on their studies and skip classes, putting their future at stake. In such a situation, counselling is required for both the children and the parents.

He asked the counsellors to make necessary arrangements with all the facilities at the schools for counselling.

The meeting was attended by district panchayat member Ajith Matool, District Education Department Deputy Director T.P. Nirmaladevi, DIET senior lecturer K.P. Rajesh, and Child Development Officer C.A. Bindu.