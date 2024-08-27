Be on alert against narrow nationalism, Satchidanandan urges cultural activists at PuKaSa meet

Kerala Sahitya Akademi president K. Satchidanandan has called on progressive thinkers and cultural activists to be on alert against the growing threat of narrow nationalism, urging a clear distinction between true patriotism and mere national pride.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 13th State conference of the Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangam (PuKaSa) at the EK Nayanar Academy in Kannur on Tuesday, Mr. Satchidanandan condemned the rising violence against Dalits and Muslims in the name of patriotism.

He challenged the concept of a unified Hindu religion, noting that the term Hindu was historically used by Arabs and Europeans to describe the people of India, and that the idea of a singular Hinduism in a divided society was inherently flawed.

Mr. Satchidanandan criticised the BJP government at the Centre, describing it as a coalition of new capitalism and Hindutva, warning that all the elements of fascism were present within this combination. He emphasised the need for relentless resistance, calling for a continued fight to make India a land of liberation.

Mr. Satchidanandan highlighted the role of language, literature, and art as tools of opposition, urging cultural activists to tackle class and ethnic inequalities while also confronting the rise of male supremacy in society. He stressed the importance of revitalising societal voices and remaining vigilant in the face of emerging challenges.

The two-day conference opened with a performance by singer Aloshi. PuKaSa president Shaji N. Karun, who presided over the inaugural session, hoisted the flag. Writers T. Padmanabhan and M. Mukundan presented awards to winners of State-level literary competitions.

The event also featured speeches by writer K.E.N Kunhahamed, Sunil P. Ilayidom, and Tamil writer Adhavan Deetchanya. A new edition of Marxist Philosophy by M.S. Devdas was released by All India Democratic Women’s Association president P.K. Sreemathy. Literacy Mission Director A.G. Olina received the book.

Approximately 650 writers and cultural activists representing over 3,000 PuKaSa units from across Kerala, along with delegates from other States, are participating in the conference.

The afternoon session focussed on discussions about policy, new code of conduct, and a future work outline presented by Prof. M.M. Narayanan.

