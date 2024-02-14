ADVERTISEMENT

Be good human beings, Governor to medicos 

February 14, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Students taking oath at the 18th graduation day of Kerala University of Health Sciences in Thrissur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Students should uphold a value system while pursuing their interests and career, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan told the students at the graduation ceremony of the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) here on Wednesday.

The pledge taken during the graduation ceremony should be the light for the future career. The country has been a model for the world in medical services. Many health workers from the country, including Kerala, have been working in other parts of the world, he said.

“We faced the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Country’s comprehensive health strategies were hailed across the world. The State won the health award for the third time for providing free treatment through the Aardram project,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In all, 10,591 students from various health institutions under the KUHS in various fields including modern medicine, ayurveda, homeopathy, pharmaceutical science, nursing , siddha, unani and allied health sciences were given degree certificates.

The Governor gave away the KUHS-Dr. Shoba Sundareswaran Academic Excellence in Orthodontics Endowment Award to Renu Jagan of Annoor Dental College, Muvattupuzha.

KUHS Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal, Pro Vice-Chancellor C.P. Vijayan and others participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US