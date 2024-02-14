GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Be good human beings, Governor to medicos 

February 14, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Students taking oath at the 18th graduation day of Kerala University of Health Sciences in Thrissur on Wednesday.

Students taking oath at the 18th graduation day of Kerala University of Health Sciences in Thrissur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Students should uphold a value system while pursuing their interests and career, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan told the students at the graduation ceremony of the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) here on Wednesday.

The pledge taken during the graduation ceremony should be the light for the future career. The country has been a model for the world in medical services. Many health workers from the country, including Kerala, have been working in other parts of the world, he said.

“We faced the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Country’s comprehensive health strategies were hailed across the world. The State won the health award for the third time for providing free treatment through the Aardram project,” he said.

In all, 10,591 students from various health institutions under the KUHS in various fields including modern medicine, ayurveda, homeopathy, pharmaceutical science, nursing , siddha, unani and allied health sciences were given degree certificates.

The Governor gave away the KUHS-Dr. Shoba Sundareswaran Academic Excellence in Orthodontics Endowment Award to Renu Jagan of Annoor Dental College, Muvattupuzha.

KUHS Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal, Pro Vice-Chancellor C.P. Vijayan and others participated.

