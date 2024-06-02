Be careful while forging friendships, CM tells police 

Police personnel should be vigilant about whom to make friends with and whom to keep off, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. They should have a clear idea of what to do and what not to.

The Chief Minister was speaking after taking salute at the passing out parade of the newly recruited 448 personnel to the police force at Kerala Police Academy, Ramavarmapuram, near here, on Sunday.

“People should feel comfortable about approaching a police station for genuine requirements. The government is giving prime importance to the safety of women and children. The police should act efficiently while handling issues concerning children and women. People who approach the station with complaints should leave with the confidence that their issues will be attended to. The government is making interventions to strengthen the police force to solve the issues of the people. Kerala Police have become a people’s force, which can be depended without any difficulty,” he said.

In all 448 new recruits, including 290 of the Kerala Armed Police Women Battalion and 158 of Kerala Armed Police 5th Battalion, completed a nine-month training in the Kerala Police Academy.

Types of training

They were given indoor and outdoor training. In the outdoor session, they were trained in physical fitness, drill, mob operation, bomb detection, self defence, karate, Yoga, swimming, and driving. Training for high-altitude, jungle, and coastal operations and in handling modern arms and ammunition were also given to the new recruits.

Under the indoor session, they were given training in Indian Constitution, Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code, legal procedures, police station management, traffic management, case investigation, VIP security, internal security, disaster management, forensic science, computer, cybercrime, dealing with women, children, and elderly people.

They were also trained under the National Disaster Response Force to ensure safety of people during natural calamities. It is the first batch in the Kerala Police to be given training in Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The Chief Minister distributed prices to those who excelled in the training sessions.

State Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib; Armed Police Battalion ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar; and Kerala Police Academy Director ADGP P. Vijayan participated.

