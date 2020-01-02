BDJS will contest in Kuttanad bypoll

The Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), will contest in the forthcoming Kuttanad Assembly byelection, BDJS president Thushar Vellappally has said.

He was speaking to reporters at Cherthala on Thursday.

“A BDJS member will contest as NDA candidate in the Kuttanad bypoll. A decision regarding party's candidate will be taken at a later stage,” he said.

Mr. Thushar said the BDJS State council had decided to seek an explanation from the party's general secretary Subash Vasu for engaging in anti-party activities. The BDJS president alleged that Mr. Vasu had cheated the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam and BDJS.

“He was involved in several financial frauds. After illegal financial activities involving him came to light, he is levelling baseless allegations. He has been given 15 days to give an explanation. If found unsatisfactory, the party will take action against him,” Mr. Thushar said.

He said that Mr. Vasu was no longer eligible to remain as the chairman of the Spices Board of India.

Last week, the SNDP Yogam dissolved its Mavelikara union. The SNDP Yogam general council took the decision after the Crime Branch launched a probe against Mr. Vasu, who is the president of SNDP Yogam Mavelikara union, and secretary B. Suresh Babu, among others, based on a complaint alleging that they had been involved in a financial fraud under the banner of a microfinance scheme.

Mr. Vasu has recently come out against SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan and both are at loggerheads.