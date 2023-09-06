BDJS welcomes ‘one nation, one election’

September 06, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Batting for the ‘one nation, one election’ policy, Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) president Thushar Vellappally has said that it is in the best interest of the country. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Mr. Vellappally, who is also the National Democratic Alliance State convener, said that holding simultaneous elections would save public funds, strengthen the democratic process in the country and have a positive impact on social and development fronts. He criticised opposition parties including Congress for opposing the idea.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.