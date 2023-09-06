BDJS welcomes ‘one nation, one election’

September 06, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Batting for the ‘one nation, one election’ policy, Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) president Thushar Vellappally has said that it is in the best interest of the country. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Mr. Vellappally, who is also the National Democratic Alliance State convener, said that holding simultaneous elections would save public funds, strengthen the democratic process in the country and have a positive impact on social and development fronts. He criticised opposition parties including Congress for opposing the idea.