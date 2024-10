BJP’s key ally in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Kerala, Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), too is fielding its candidate in Palakkad byelection in protest against the BJP policies.

Satheesh Chekavan will be the BDJS candidate in Palakkad. He said the BJP was pursuing a policy of insulting the BDJS after the elections. “When the election comes, they want us. After that, they insult us,” he said.

