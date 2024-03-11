BDJS sets condition for contesting from Kottayam

March 11, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Amidst the ongoing uncertainty regarding his candidature in Kottayam, Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) president Thushar Vellappally has now presented a condition to the Bharatiya Janata Party for his candidacy in the central Travancore seat.

Speaking to reporters after offering prayers at the tomb of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in Puthuppally, Mr. Vellappally said he had requested the BJP national leadership to either set a minimum price of ₹250 per kilogram for natural rubber or increase import prices of the commodity to ensure stability in the market.

‘Discussion on’

“When the BJP leadership insisted on my candidature, I placed my demand, and I am hopeful of a positive response. Further discussions on this matter are scheduled to take place on Monday night in Delhi. Based on the outcome of this discussion, the BDJS will declare its candidates for Kottayam and Idukki seats on Tuesday,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emphasising that rubber is a significant agricultural crop relied upon by farmers throughout the State, he criticised both the United Democratic Front and the Left Democratic Front for not doing enough to support rubber growers.

Former KC leader

Mr. Vellappally also confirmed that a few names, including Mathew Stephen, a former Kerala Congress leader, are being considered for the Idukki and Kottayam seats. “Mr. Stephen had approached us with a request to contest in Idukki and was informed that he could do so if he joined the party,” added Mr. Vellappally.

During the day, Mr. Vellappally also visited the Manarcad church and the Pampady Dayara and held brief discussions with the clergy in charge of these institutions

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.