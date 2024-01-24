GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BDJS demands judicial probe into APP’s death

January 24, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) State vice-president Sinil Mundappally has demanded a judicial probe into the suicide of Aneeshya S., assistant public prosecutor (APP) at the Munsiff Magistrate Court, Paravur in Kollam.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Mr. Mundappally termed the allegations that she had faced mental harassment from colleagues and higher-ups, including those having connections with top leaders of the ruling front in the State, “serious”.

A comprehensive investigation is needed to reveal the full facts that led her to take the extreme step, the BDJS leader said.

