BDJS declares candidates for Mavelikara and Chalakudy Lok Sabha seats, maintains suspense over Kottayam and Idukki

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ramps up its election campaign, its key ally in the State, the Bharathiya Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), is maintaining an air of mystery around the selection of its candidates for the Kottayam and Idukki seats.

During a press conference in Kottayam on Saturday, BDJS president Thushar Vellappally unveiled candidates for the Mavelikara and Chalakudy constituencies but kept the choices for the two central Travancore seats under wraps. The party is fielding K.M. Unnikrishnan in Chalakkudy and Baiju Kalasala in Mavelikara.

“As for Kottayam and Idukki, we are in the final stages of discussions and need to consult with additional community organisations before making our decision,” he explained, adding a layer of anticipation to the unfolding political drama.

Despite attributing the phased announcement to a decision by the BDJS leadership, there seems to be some uncertainty within the party, particularly regarding Mr. Vellappally’s own candidacy. Although expressing hesitance to participate in the parliamentary elections, the leader is reportedly under pressure from the BJP central leadership to contest in Kottayam, where the Ezhava community commands significant influence.

The criticisms raised by P.C. George, who had been denied the Pathanamathitta seat allegedly at the instance of Mr. Vellappallay and his father and the SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, too appears to have put him on the defensive.

BDJS sources, however, said Mr. Vellappally’s candidacy in Kottayam will be declared alongside the candidate for the Idukki constituency.

As part of finalising the plan, Mr. Vellappally held consultations with various community heads in the region, including the Nair Service Society general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair.

Meanwhile, speculations are now rife about the party considering a former Kerala Congress legislator from the Catholic community for the Idukki seat. Asked about it, Mr. Vellappally too did not dismiss the possibility, emphasising that decisions for all four seats allotted to them are being finalised in consideration of various factors and in consultations with various stakeholders. This, he said, is equally applicable to the Idukki constituency.

“A few names are being considered, and this may also include some former Kerala Congress leaders. A final decision will be based on consultations with various community heads, including the Christian bishops,” said Mr. Vellappally.

