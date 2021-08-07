Kerala

BDJS calls for sanctum entry proclamation

Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) president Thushar Vellappally has called for sanctum sanctorum entry proclamation for allowing eligible non-Brahmins to perform puja in all Devaswom board temples in the State, including Sabarimala.

In a press statement issued here on Friday, Mr. Vellappally decried the advertisement seeking ‘Malayala Brahmins’ for an appointment to the post of Melshanthi (head priest) at the Sabarimala temple.

Mr. Vellappally said the BDJS would intensify the protest to bring an end to caste discrimination at Sabarimala.


