BDJS announces second list

ALAPPUZHA

12 March 2021 19:22 IST

The Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in the State.

The list was released by BDJS president Thushar Vellappally. As per the list, M.R. Ullas will contest from Poonjar Assembly constituency, Ajitha Sabu (Vaikom), P.S. Jayarajan (Kalamassery), A.B. Jayaprakash (Paravur), Unnikrishnan (Chalakudy), and A.N. Anurag (Nemmara).

The BDJS has so far announced candidates for 12 constituencies. The party is expected to contest in around 30 seats this time. “Rest of the candidates, including in Kuttanad and Kodungallur seats, will be released later,” Mr. Vellappally said.

