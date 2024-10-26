BCAS permits Sabarimala pilgrims to carry coconuts in cabin baggage on flights

Pilgrims going to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala can carry coconuts in their cabin baggage on flights till January 20, 2025 with aviation security watchdog Bureau of Civil Aviation Security giving its approval for a limited period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under existing norms, coconuts are not permitted in the cabin baggage on the grounds that they are flammable.

A senior official at the BCAS on Friday said the permission has been given to the pilgrims till January 20, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Requisite checks

Coconuts will be allowed to be carried in the cabin only after requisite X-Ray, ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) and physical checks.

The Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala will open for the two-month long pilgrimage season in mid-November and the pilgrimage season will go on till late January.

Lakhs of devotees visit the hill shrine every year and majority of them carry ‘irumudi kettu’ (the sacred bag containing offerings, including coconut filled with ghee).

ADVERTISEMENT

Generally, those undertaking the pilgrimage to Sabarimala prepare and pack ‘irumudi kettu’ as part of the ‘kettunirakal’ ritual.

During the ritual, ghee is filled inside a coconut, which is then kept in the bag along with other offerings. The bag would also have few ordinary coconuts to be broken at various holy spots during the pilgrimage.

Only those pilgrims who carry the ‘irumudi kettu’ on the head are allowed to climb the 18 sacred steps to reach the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Those not carrying it have to take a different passage to reach the sanctum sanctorum.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.