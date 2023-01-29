BBC documentary part of a foreign conspiracy: Governor

January 29, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has alleged the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is part of a conspiracy to sabotage India’s ascendancy at the global stage.

Inaugurating the Hindu Conclave organised by the Kerala Hindus of North America here on Saturday, Mr. Khan said the documentary that has triggered a political storm in India is a negative propaganda made by the “prophets of doom who had predicted darkness for India” after the country’s independence. “They had claimed the country would be divided into hundreds of pieces. They feel upset (over India’s progress) and that is why you see all such conspiracies,” he remarked and questioned why such forces did not make documentaries on the British atrocities in India before independence.

Referring to Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and United States Vice President Kamala Harris, the Governor said persons of Indian origin have been elected to high positions in various countries “through votes and not brute power” unlike the colonialists who had controlled India. Such examples, along with the appointments of persons of Indian origin to helm multinational companies, are all testimony of India realising its potential.

“The world knows from our history that if we (India) are powerful, then our power can never become a threat for anybody in the world. We have never used power to dominate over others. We rather believe in the potential divinity of mankind,” Mr. Khan said.

He presented the Arsha Darsana Puraskaram to noted poet, lyricist and filmmaker Sreekumaran Thampi. Musician and lyricist Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri, poet V. Madhusoodanan Nair and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kummanam Rajasekharan were among those who were present.