Battle over Pala’s legacy rages on

A view of the Bypass road, which is in the eye of a political controversy in Pala.

KOTTAYAM

08 November 2021 22:54 IST

Rival claimants UDF and LDF lock horns over the bypass project

While debates over the political affiliation of Pala appeared to have settled temporarily after an acrimonious assembly election in April this year, the battle for this high-profile segment appears never-ending.

Charged atmosphere

The charged political atmosphere of Pala, which remains divided between the United Democratic Front legislator Mani C. Kappen and the Kerala Congress (M) led municipality, has been in the focus once again with the two sides locking horns over yet another development project - the Pala bypass. Setting the stage for this round of battle is the inauguration of works to complete remaining portion of the road, which was stonewalled by a dispute over land acquisition.

While the UDF has highlighted the resumption of works as yet another feather in the cap of Mr.Kappen, the Left Democratic Front, especially the KC(M), has termed it as an act of self-approbation.

The sparring sides, at the same time, are also seen vying with each other to hog the credit of the project.

Inaugurating the function on Monday, Mr.Kappen pointed out that the LDF government had allotted ₹10.1 crore towards up-gradation of the bypass much before the Jose K Mani-led side joined the LDF.

“The people of Pala are convinced about who actually attempted to scuttle the project by disrupting the price assessment process for land acquisition. The KC(M) chairman, who looks more concerned about the development of potholes on the roads of Pala, is least bothered about the damaged roads of Poonjar, which has his own party member as its legislator,” noted Mr.Kappen, in a veiled reference to Mr.Mani.

He also challenged Mr.Mani to exhibit his competence by completing the stalled projects under the Ministry of Water Resources, which was headed by his own party leader. The LDF, on the other hand, has always sought to attribute implementation of the project to the will power of the Pinarayi Vijayan Government, while also maintaining that tender proceedings for land acquisition were yet to be completed.

According to Anto Jose Padinjarekkara, KC(M) leader and chairman of the Pala municipality, the approved alignment of the bypass road required acquisition of more land while the case over a property at the Arunapuram junction was yet to be settled.

“The project was designed during the tenure of K.M. Mani as the Finance Minister in the previous UDF Cabinet and to enable its implementation, he even gave away his own land. The LDF government, in consideration of the leader's contributions in realizing the project, hence decided to name it after him,” pointed out a senior KC(M) leader.

Naming of road

The naming of the road after the late leader, according to observers, has been integral to a plan by the CPI(M) to firm up its association with the regional party.