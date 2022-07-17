Battle over Pala’s legacy escalates again

Kappan sees deliberate attempts to magnify K.M. Mani’s name

The battle of supremacy between Mani C. Kappan, MLA, and the Kerala Congress (M) [KC(M)] is becoming increasingly infused with debates over who should hog the credit for developing Pala.

In a latest escalation of hostilities between the two sides, Mr. Kappan has come out in the open accusing the KC(M) of undermining development in the region, while also attempting to take all the credit for the projects being initiated by him.

“As against the previous term of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) when Pala used to receive back to back projects, it is now receiving scant attention from the State government. The KC(M), which is now a part of the ruling front, pursues an agenda of scuttling the region’s development,’‘ the MLA said.

According to him, even the projects that had begun during the tenure of K.M. Mani, founder leader of the KC(M), remained in limbo. The legislator, meanwhile, did not hold back his resentment over ‘‘the deliberate attempts to magnify the legacy of K.M. Mani by naming each and every project after him.’‘

There is no doubt that Mr. Mani, as the former legislator of Pala, deserves respect. But the people should judge whether it was right to name everything after him. Even the tracks inside the Pala municipal stadium, which is named after my father who was a former MP and MLA, had been given Mani’s name. “This is as if there are no other people in Pala who are not historically significant,’‘ said Mr. Kappan.

Taking up the cudgels on behalf of their founder leader, the KC(M) retorted by terming Mr. Kappan’s allegations as an anticipatory bail for running away from his responsibilities. “That his jibes came just after the State government announced details of its allocation towards various projects, itself shows his desperation to cover up the inability in ensuring development projects for Pala,” the KC(M) said.

Observers, meanwhile, pointed out that Mr. Kappan was clearly upset over a State government-backed overdrive that the KC(M) had embarked on to push the narrative linking Pala and the legacy of K.M. Mani.

“The recent naming of the Pala General Hospital and the newly-opened bypass road are the primary steps in this direction. This way, the regional party hopes to affirm its presence in the seat and recapture its lost citadel,’‘ said a senior leader.