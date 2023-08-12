Battle lines drawn in Puthuppally as Jaick C. Thomas enters the fray

August 12, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

With a charged-up Left Democratic Front (LDF) looking to dent the political hegemony of the Congress, the battle lines for a gritty contest have been drawn in Puthuppally, which looks set to elect the successor to its legislator of five decades and Congress leader Oommen Chandy.

Having activated the organisational framework at the grassroots, the LDF on Friday hit the ground running soon after Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan declared the candidature of Jaick C. Thomas. “The fight for Puthuppally will strictly be fought along political lines. The key political issue of this by-election is not about Oommen Chandy or his family. Instead, the focus will be on an anti-development agenda pursued by the Opposition parties,’’ said Mr. Govindan.

Following the announcement, Mr. Thomas embarked on a rally proclaiming his candidature while graffities and posters seeking votes for the youngster, who is contesting from the seat for the third consecutive time, have begun to surface in different parts of the constituency.

Mr. Thomas, on his part, sought to uphold the issues relating to people’s life and development as the key focus of his campaign. He is slated to file the nomination on August 16 and will be attending the zonal conventions to be launched from the next day. The LDF candidate is slated to undertake a tour across the constituency on three days from August 24 and later on September 1 and 2.

With the seat bracing for a sparks-flying contest between two youngsters instead of a one-way contest it had long used to witness, the fight for Puthuppally has become all the more exciting. Counting on a close battle, both sides have begun assessing the various factors that are going to have an impact on their respective campaigns and tilt the balance of the contest.

Church dispute

While development remains at the core of all elections here, the dispute between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions of the Malankara Church is also expected to influence the electoral outcome. Although a vast majority of the electorate belongs to various Christian denominations, the Nair and Ezhava communities too form a significant part of the electorate.

BJP stance

Meanwhile, all eyes are now on the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is yet to name its candidate for the election. An ongoing meeting of the party’s State core committee in Thrissur has finalised a list of probable persons and handed it over to its State committee for a final decision. The list includes the names of BJP district president Lijin Lal, Manju Pradeep and Sobinlal, among others.

