Battle for supremacy continues in KC(M)

The battle of succession in the Kerala Congress (M) continued unabated on Sunday with both sides hardening their stance on the selection of a new party chairman.

According to sources, while acting chairman P.J. Joseph looks set to convene the parliamentary party meeting after June 5, the opposing faction has decided to abstain from it until the selection of the next chairman. In their opinion, only the party chairman and not anyone else in the leadership holds the power to convene a meeting of the party's parliamentarians.

Mr. Joseph, on the other hand, remains unwavering and is going ahead with the plans to convene the meeting once Mons Joseph, MLA, who has been on a foreign trip, returns on June 5.

Adding to the chaos, both factions have taken things to the streets with protest marches being held across Kottayam and Idukki in support of their respective leaders over the last couple of days. Adding to it, the Jose K. Mani faction on Sunday came out alleging bias on the disciplinary action initiated against the Idavetty mandalam secretary in Idukki for burning the effigy of Mr. Joseph.

Meanwhile, there have been reports about the Catholic church attempting to broker peace between the two factions. According to sources, Mr. Jose K. Mani is awaiting the results of the ongoing reconciliation move, before jumping into the next action.

While the UDF leadership has already expressed its strong displeasure over the unrelenting shouting match, those leading the current round of negotiations have conveyed a message to the leadership on the importance of staying united. Apart from the church, a few other community organisations too have become party to this reconciliation effort.