GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Battle for Sanjiv Bhatt will continue, says wife Shweta Bhatt

February 04, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Shweta Bhatt speaking at the Dignity Conference organised by the Fraternity Movement at Feroke near Kozhikode on Sunday.

Shweta Bhatt speaking at the Dignity Conference organised by the Fraternity Movement at Feroke near Kozhikode on Sunday.

The battle for the release of former Gujarat cadre IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt is not only for him, and it will continue until justice is served to all those people wrongfully confined in this country, his wife Shweta Bhatt has said.

She was at Feroke near Kozhikode on Sunday to open a ‘Dignity Conference’ organised by the Fraternity Movement. Ms. Bhatt said the imprisonment of Mr. Bhatt would not help cover the truths he brought to the people. “He had shown us that the State cannot silence the voices for justice with their scare tactics,” she added.

Asim Khan, national president of Fraternity Movement, said in his keynote address that the nation would witness a second wave of citizenship movement if the government was planning to go forward with the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.