Battle for Sanjiv Bhatt will continue, says wife Shweta Bhatt

February 04, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The battle for the release of former Gujarat cadre IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt is not only for him, and it will continue until justice is served to all those people wrongfully confined in this country, his wife Shweta Bhatt has said.

She was at Feroke near Kozhikode on Sunday to open a ‘Dignity Conference’ organised by the Fraternity Movement. Ms. Bhatt said the imprisonment of Mr. Bhatt would not help cover the truths he brought to the people. “He had shown us that the State cannot silence the voices for justice with their scare tactics,” she added.

Asim Khan, national president of Fraternity Movement, said in his keynote address that the nation would witness a second wave of citizenship movement if the government was planning to go forward with the Citizenship Amendment Act.