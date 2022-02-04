Battery swapping facility to come up at Valakam

KOLLAM

04 February 2022

Kollam to get a new charging station for electric vehicles

A new charging station for electric vehicles and the first battery swapping facility will be set up in the district, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal has said. He was visiting the proposed project area in Valakam here on Thursday.

“The aim of the government is to ensure support to electric vehicles. There should be as many centres as possible for charging vehicles. The concept of battery swapping is the need of the hour and the facility should be extended to save time,” he said.

33-kV substation

The area near Valakam Mercy Hospital is being considered for setting up the first battery swapping centre in the district. In addition, a 33-kV substation will also be built to find a permanent solution to power problems and a feasibility study is being conducted for the same.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP) have been directed to study and report various aspects of project implementation. Departments concerned have also instructed to find a solution to the continuing floods at Valakam Junction. Steps will be taken to renovate the Valakam village office, the Minister said, adding that the office would be upgraded as a Smart Village Office. Punalur RDO B. Sasikumar, Local Self-Government authorities and officials from the KSEB, KSTP, Revenue, Irrigation and Water Authority were also present.