BATL management, unions express concern over land takeover plans for Thiruvananthapuram airport expansion

The management and trade unions of the BrahMos Aerospace Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (BATL) has expressed strong concern over the move to take over the missile unit’s land for the expansion of the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

The BATL management and the unions have urged the State government to seek other options for the airport development without disturbing the Chakka-based BATL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Indo-Russian JV BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd (BAPL) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The proposal to cleave off 4.557 acres of BATL land will adversely impact critical manucaturing and integration facilities in use for “significant national programmes for defence, aerospace and nuclear sectors,” BATL Managing Director A. Joseph observed in a May 20 letter to Biju Prabhakar, Secretary, Transport (Aviation), Government of Kerala.

Further, it would impact the jobs of close to 1,000 employees and their families. “(A) large extent of land is mentioned in the sketch from BrahMos side for airport, which will impact the very existence and functioning of the company. The above requirement will disturb the operations of the company drastically,” he had noted.

Both Left and Congress-backed unions at BATL have echoed the sentiment, pointing out that the land take-over would hobble the company’s own expansion plans.

The Congress-backed BrahMos Staff Association has sought Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan’s help to get BATL land exempted from the airport plans. According to the association, BATL is attracting large projects which will require more investment and land. The proposed land acquisition will push the development plans into crisis.

BATL was formed in 2008 by taking over State government company Kerala Hi-Tech Industries Ltd (KELTEC), as part of the efforts to bring more defence-based industries to Kerala. In the initial years, it had struggled to find its feet, hindered by unavailability of further land for expansion. Nontheless, functioning in a limited area of land, the company carries out major works for the defence sector and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

