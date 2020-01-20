Basin, sea trials of aircraft carrier this year

The progress in the construction of the maiden indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC), Vikrant, was reviewed by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, who heads the Empowered Apex Committee, at the Cochin Shipyard here on Monday.

The review critically examined the status of carrier-building, which is in a very advanced stage, as the carrier is scheduled to begin basin trials early this year followed by sea trials in the middle of the year.

13th EAC review

Monday’s was the 13th EAC review of the carrier-building project and the first since the signing of Phase III of the IAC contract on October 31, 2019 between the Ministry of Defence and the Cochin Shipyard.

Mr. Kumar was accompanied by Vice Admiral G. Ashok Kumar, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff; Vice Admiral G.S. Pabby, Chief of Material; Vice Admiral S.R. Sarma, Controller Warship Production and Acquisition; and other senior officers from the Naval Headquarters, Warship Overseeing Team and Carrier Acceptance and Trials Team.

“The IAC construction is in an advanced state with all four gas turbines, main engines having been started, power generation systems comprising eight diesel alternators ready and trials of ship’s major systems and auxiliary equipment in progress.

The IAC had successfully completed the pre-contractors sea trials dry dock work package in December. Basin trials are conducted for proving (sic) of the propulsion, transmission and shafting systems and is scheduled in early half of 2020,” the Navy said in a communication. The aircraft carrier is expected to be fully operational by 2022.