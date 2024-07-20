Basic amenities ensured at all relief camps in Wayanad, says Kerala Forest Minister

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has said that all basic facilities including food and medical care have been ensured in relief camps in Wayanad.

Addressing the media after attending a review meeting on rain-related calamities in the district here on (July 19) Friday, Mr. Saseendran said as many as 45 relief camps had been opened in three taluks of the district, and that 2,616 persons of 756 families had been shifted to the camps. Health workers were also deployed in all the camps, he added.

“There is no need to worry about the inflow of water in the seven major rivers in the district,” Mr. Saseendran said.

The district administration and the departments concerned were vigilant about the water levels in the district’s reservoirs, the Minister said, adding that the inflow of water to the reservoirs might increase due to heavy rain in the catchment areas.

Around 560 electric posts and two transformers were destroyed in the rain, he said. Measures to move residents of the Kallur Tribal hamlet to a nearby relief camp should be expedited, he added.

“All steps have been adopted by the government to save the life of Arjun at Vengery in Kozhikode and others, who went missing in a landslip near Shirur in Uttara Kannada,” Mr. Saseendran said.

The Chief Minister and the Revenue Minister have been in contact with their counterparts in Karnataka, and the government would also send a team from the National Disaster Response Force and the Indian Navy to the site. District Collector D.R. Meghasree, Additional District Magistrate K. Devaki, Sub Collector Misha Sagar Bharat, and senior officials of various departments attended the meeting. Mr. Saseendran and O.R. Kelu, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes, visited the relief camps.

Meanwhile, Ms. Meghasree declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the district, except model residential schools for tribal students, on Saturday in the wake of incessant rain and flooding.

