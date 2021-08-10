Basheer death case trial from September 27

A sessions court will on September 27 commence the trial of IAS official Sriram Venkitaraman among others, in the death of journalist K.M. Basheer in a drunk driving-related road accident early August 3, 2019.

Mr. Venkitaraman, and his co- traveller, Wafa, had arrived in the court here on Monday to hear the framing of the charges against him.

The police case was that Mr. Venkitaraman was alcohol-impaired and driving the car that rammed into Mr. Basheer, who was sitting on his motorbike on the roadside and attending a call on his mobile phone from his newspaper’s office.

They have booked the accused on the charge of drunk and negligent driving, culpable homicide not amounting to murder and attempting to destroy evidence. Mr. Venkitaraman has contested the charges against him.