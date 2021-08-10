Kerala

Basheer death case trial from September 27

A sessions court will on September 27 commence the trial of IAS official Sriram Venkitaraman among others, in the death of journalist K.M. Basheer in a drunk driving-related road accident early August 3, 2019.

Mr. Venkitaraman, and his co- traveller, Wafa, had arrived in the court here on Monday to hear the framing of the charges against him.

The police case was that Mr. Venkitaraman was alcohol-impaired and driving the car that rammed into Mr. Basheer, who was sitting on his motorbike on the roadside and attending a call on his mobile phone from his newspaper’s office.

They have booked the accused on the charge of drunk and negligent driving, culpable homicide not amounting to murder and attempting to destroy evidence. Mr. Venkitaraman has contested the charges against him.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 10, 2021 12:42:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/basheer-death-case-trial-from-september-27/article35826813.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY