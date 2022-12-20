Basheer awards for college magazines announced

December 20, 2022 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Thari, the magazine of Government Medical College, Kozhikode, has been selected for the 6th Basheer Award for the best college magazine in the State by Bankmen’s Club, Calicut. James C. Lazar, president of the club, told reporters here on Tuesday that the editor of the magazine Anagha A. had been chosen the best editor.

The second prize was won by Karuppi of S.B. College, Changanassery (Editor - Adil N.N.), while Ottadal of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam (Editor - Chanthu K.S.), has bagged the third prize. The Fifth Chamber of Government Medical College, Manjeri (Editor - Junaid Abdulla), and Perinte Onnam Chalana Niyamam of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookad (Editor - Anjana P.), have won the consolation prizes. Prethathazhvarayile Aashamaram by Navajyothi College, Cherupuzha (Editor - Jeffin Joy), won the jury’s special mention.

Basheer Anusmarana Samithi secretary K.J. Thomas said though not many magazines came out of colleges owing to the pandemic, the ones published maintained fairly good standards. The awards will be presented at a function to be held at the Kozhikode Town Hall at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

