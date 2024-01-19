ADVERTISEMENT

Basheer Awards for best college magazines announced

January 19, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Nikkaru ne Pootharu Echa???, the magazine of Government Medical College, Kottayam, edited by Charulatha K.R., bagged the Basheer Award for the best college magazine in the State. The award was instituted by Bankmen’s Club, Kozhikode.

As the awards were declared on Friday, Karinkuttitharem Valanju Ettu Thikku Chodala of Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University, edited by Sayuj M.P., bagged the second prize, while Thirinju Thirinju Thirinju of St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, edited by Rinisha P., bagged the third prize. Consolation prizes went to Chappa of Government Brennen College, Thalassery, edited by Siddarth S., and Vellirekha of Union Christian College, Aluva, edited by Emil Eldo.

The awards will be presented at the 115th birth anniversary celebrations of Vaikom Muhammad Basheer at Sports Council Hall, Mananchira, Kozhikode, at 4 p.m. on January 21.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US