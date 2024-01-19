Basheer Awards for best college magazines announced

January 19, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

Nikkaru ne Pootharu Echa???, the magazine of Government Medical College, Kottayam, edited by Charulatha K.R., bagged the Basheer Award for the best college magazine in the State. The award was instituted by Bankmen’s Club, Kozhikode.

As the awards were declared on Friday, Karinkuttitharem Valanju Ettu Thikku Chodala of Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University, edited by Sayuj M.P., bagged the second prize, while Thirinju Thirinju Thirinju of St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, edited by Rinisha P., bagged the third prize. Consolation prizes went to Chappa of Government Brennen College, Thalassery, edited by Siddarth S., and Vellirekha of Union Christian College, Aluva, edited by Emil Eldo.

The awards will be presented at the 115th birth anniversary celebrations of Vaikom Muhammad Basheer at Sports Council Hall, Mananchira, Kozhikode, at 4 p.m. on January 21.

