Kerala

Baseless charges: BJP

more-in

BJP national executive member P.K. Krishnadas on Friday slammed filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan for levelling “baseless allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.” At an NDA poll convention here, he said it was not befitting a person of Adoor’s stature to allow himself to be used by others.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 10, 2020 6:45:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/baseless-charges-bjp/article29599054.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY