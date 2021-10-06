Basant Balaji appointed as additional judge of Kerala high Court

Balaji is the son of former High Court Judge late D. Sreedevi. He had worked as senior government pleader for five years

Basant Balaji, High Court lawyer, has been appointed as additional judge of the Kerala High Court. His appointment was notified by the Union Government on Wednesday.

Mr. Balaji is the son of former High Court Judge late D. Sreedevi. He had worked as senior government pleader for five years. He was the standing counsel for the Kerala Financial Corporation and was on the panel of advocates for the Life Insurance Corporation. He had specialised in constitutional matters in contracts, matrimonial cases, land acquisition and civil matters.

Mr. Balaji had completed his LLB at the Kerala Law Academy in 1995 and studied Master of Business Law from Kerala University.

He began his legal practice at subordinate courts and the district court in Thiruvananthapuram in 1995. Later, he shifted practice to the High Court in 1998 and started independent practice in 2011.