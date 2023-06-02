ADVERTISEMENT

Barton Hill college students unveil electric car

June 02, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Team Pravega builds the prototype e-car, with its body made of biodegradable bamboo composites and runs on three ultra-lightweight magnesium alloy wheels

The Hindu Bureau

Team Pravega with the e-car

An electric car designed by Team Pravega, a group of students of the Government Engineering College Barton Hill, Thiruvananthapuram, was unveiled by Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu and Minister for Transport Antony Raju on Friday.

Team Pravega consists of members from all four years of study at the college. Final-year members, Joshwin T. Rajan (Team leader), B. Pranav, Prahlad Vivek, Sooraj S. and R. B. Yadukrishnan will take part in the Shell Eco Marathon Asia Pacific and Middle East planned from July 4 to 9 at the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit in Lombok, Indonesia.

The body of the prototype e-car is composed of biodegradable bamboo composites made from bamboo species found in Kerala. The teardrop-shaped vehicle runs on three ultra-lightweight magnesium alloy wheels. It features a data and telemetry system which tracks and obtains on-track data such as elapsed time, altitude variations, position within the racetrack and vehicle speed while racing. For the safety and convenience of the driver, the car is equipped with an advanced drowsiness detection system.

The vehicle project was financially supported through sponsorships from the Motor Vehicle department’s e-mobility promotion scheme. The lightweight prototype electric car is designed and engineered to optimise efficiency and sustainability, Joshwin T. Rajan, team leader, Pravega, said in a statement. V. K. Prasanth, MLA, and Rajashree M. S., Director of Technical Education, were also present.

