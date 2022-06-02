Barrier-free carbon-neutral zone to open on Environment Day

Park is home to nearly 200 species of butterflies, dragonflies, bees and birds

The city-based non-profit Helping Hands Organisation (H2O) is set to launch a barrier-free carbon-neutral zone in a step towards addressing the climate crisis.

H2O is associating with the corporate social responsibility team of Technopark firm Finastra for the initiative. Together, they have been trying to neutralise the human carbon footprint by planting oxy-bamboo shoots, along with indigenous herbs, fruit, and flowering plants at its centre at Menamkulam. The accessible park on the H2O’s Menamkulam premises will be inaugurated on June 5, World Environment Day.

Work on the zone began a year-and-a-half ago. The zone, with herbal patches, butterfly parks, and farming on 88 cents of land, will be differently abled-friendly, educative, and therapeutic, with the inclusion of a sensory garden. As per H20, a rapid assessment has found that the zone is home to nearly 200 species of butterflies, dragonflies, bees, and birds.

As many as six children and three adults who are beneficiaries of H20’s activities with special children have been productively employed in the zone.

The zone will also focus on teaching some of H2O’s adult beneficiaries farming and horticulture. Currently, six adults with disabilities are engaged regularly in the maintenance of the zone, and provided with financial support, regular skill training and therapy.