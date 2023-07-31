ADVERTISEMENT

BArch admission rank list out

July 31, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations published the rank list for admission for BArch course on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in on Sunday.

The rank list for admission to the course has been prepared by giving equal weightage to the score obtained in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) conducted by the Council of Architecture and to the marks or grades obtained in the qualifying examination.

The facility for registering options will be made available on the website with effect from 2 p.m. on July 31, a press note said.

