HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BArch admission rank list out

July 31, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations published the rank list for admission for BArch course on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in on Sunday.

The rank list for admission to the course has been prepared by giving equal weightage to the score obtained in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) conducted by the Council of Architecture and to the marks or grades obtained in the qualifying examination.

The facility for registering options will be made available on the website with effect from 2 p.m. on July 31, a press note said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.