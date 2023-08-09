ADVERTISEMENT

BARC scientists visit JNV Chennithala

August 09, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Scientists Sandeep Police and Bitan Ghosh explained to the students the fields where BARC and DAE render their services.

The Hindu Bureau

As part of Parmanu Jyothi, a school-outreach initiative of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), scientists from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) interacted with the students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Chennithala, on Wednesday.

Scientists Sandeep Police and Bitan Ghosh explained to the students the fields where BARC and DAE render their services. The scientists also visited Atal Tinkering Lab and labs at JNV.

JNV principal C.H. Dineshan and others attended interaction sessions.

