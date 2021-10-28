Kerala

Barapole project generates 40.5 mu of power

The Barapole hydroelectric project.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Barapole hydroelectric project in Kannur district bordering Karnataka has achieved an annual production of 40.5 million units (mu) of electricity.

The powerhouse has been generating 36 million units annually. However, it surpassed production on October 13.

Assistant engineer Aneesh Aravind said that all the generators were working full time as enough water was available in the reservoir.

He said Barapole had an installed capacity of 15 MW with three generators of 5 MW each. The project, which was inaugurated on February 29, 2016, has so far generated 150 mu of electricity.

The water in the Barapole river, which flows in from Kodagu in Karnataka, is channelled through a 3.5-km-long canal to the powerhouse to generate electricity. Mr. Arvind said that the project was looking forward to more production in the next three months, adding that it was a great achievement to operate all the three generators at full load during the power crisis being faced by the State.


