Bar manager shot at during brawl in Palakkad

January 29, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

A group of men attacked a bar at Kavassery near Alathur and shot and injured its manager on Sunday night. Bar manager Raghunandanan Nair was admitted to a private hospital at Ottappalam.

Police arrested five men in connection with the attack on Chitrapuri Bar, which was opened about six months ago. The men allegedly picked up a fight with the staff at the bar over their bill. Blaming the staff for poor service, the men vandalised the bar and destroyed a couple of chairs.

The staff, however, detained the men and made them pay for the broken chairs before letting them go. To exact revenge, the men returned with their friends late at night and attacked the staff. One of them fired an air pistol at the manager injuring him in his ribs. The pellet reportedly entered Mr. Nair’s body through the ribs. Hospital sources said that the injury was not serious.

The bar staff also alleged that they were attacked with bottles. The men in police custody, said to be residents of Kanjikode, too claimed that they had been beaten up by the bar employees.

Police said they nabbed the men from the hospital where they had sought treatment for injuries.

