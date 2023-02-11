ADVERTISEMENT

Bar Council must ensure accountability among lawyers, says Pinarayi Vijayan

February 11, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KOCHI

Scheme to provide ₹3,000 stipend to junior lawyers launched 

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Justice of Kerala High Court Justice S. Manikumar and Advocate General K. Gopalakrishna Kurup at the inauguration of the State-level stipend scheme for junior lawyers in Kochi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Bar Council must ensure transparency and accountability among lawyers since the recent stray incidents had become a blot on the profession, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Saturday.

Speaking at the State-level launch of a scheme to provide ₹3,000 stipend to junior lawyers, Mr. Vijayan said the older generation of lawyers used to take up social causes all by themselves with the betterment of society in mind. “It is time for lawyers to introspect whether such a culture has of late given way to other tendencies. Unscrupulous practices must be weeded out, and laws must be used as a tool to deliver justice, so that public faith in the judiciary is restored,” he said.

Reiterating how justice delayed was justice denied, the Chief Minister said the availability of adequate number of courts and judicial officers held the key to delivering justice in a time-bound manner. Many crores of cases are pending before courts. Democracy would be in peril if any of the three pillars of legislature, executive, and judiciary became weak, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On the stipend scheme, Mr. Vijayan said it was part of the government’s policy to ensure the welfare of deserving people. Junior lawyers faced a host of problems, including low remuneration, and the stipend scheme is aimed at helping them.

In his address, Industries and Law Minister P. Rajeeve said the scheme would lessen the chance of junior lawyers opting for other professions. Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court S. Manikumar spoke of how lawyers played a key role, being engineers of social change. He hoped the stipend would be increased commensurate with the needs of junior lawyers.

Bar Council of Kerala Chairman K.N. Anilkumar presided over the function. Advocate General K. Gopalakrishna Kurup was among those who spoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US