Bar Council must ensure accountability among lawyers, says Pinarayi Vijayan

February 11, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Bar Council must ensure transparency and accountability among lawyers since the recent stray incidents had become a blot on the profession, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Saturday.

Speaking at the State-level launch of a scheme to provide ₹3,000 stipend to junior lawyers, Mr. Vijayan said the older generation of lawyers used to take up social causes all by themselves with the betterment of society in mind. “It is time for lawyers to introspect whether such a culture has of late given way to other tendencies. Unscrupulous practices must be weeded out, and laws must be used as a tool to deliver justice, so that public faith in the judiciary is restored,” he said.

Reiterating how justice delayed was justice denied, the Chief Minister said the availability of adequate number of courts and judicial officers held the key to delivering justice in a time-bound manner. Many crores of cases are pending before courts. Democracy would be in peril if any of the three pillars of legislature, executive, and judiciary became weak, he said.

On the stipend scheme, Mr. Vijayan said it was part of the government’s policy to ensure the welfare of deserving people. Junior lawyers faced a host of problems, including low remuneration, and the stipend scheme is aimed at helping them.

In his address, Industries and Law Minister P. Rajeeve said the scheme would lessen the chance of junior lawyers opting for other professions. Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court S. Manikumar spoke of how lawyers played a key role, being engineers of social change. He hoped the stipend would be increased commensurate with the needs of junior lawyers.

Bar Council of Kerala Chairman K.N. Anilkumar presided over the function. Advocate General K. Gopalakrishna Kurup was among those who spoke.