Bar council launches probe into lawyer’s agitation

November 25, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

A five-member sub-committee is constituted to file a fact-finding report regarding reasons that led to the agitation and the developments thereafter

The Hindu Bureau

The Bar Council of Kerala has launched an inquiry into the episode in which the lawyers under the Kottayam District Bar Association staged an agitation against the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Kottayam.

An official statement said the body has constituted a five-member sub-committee with K.P. Jayachandran as its convenor to file a fact-finding report regarding the reasons that led to the agitation and the developments thereafter. The sub-committee is slated to visit the Kottayam court centre on November 29.

“The committee will be submitting its report within seven days and based on it, further actions will be initiated,” said K.N. Anil Kumar, chairman, Bar council of Kerala.

The issue pertains to a case booked against M. Navab, a lawyer practising in Kottayam, for allegedly furnishing a fake tax receipt to obtain bail for his client.

During the demonstration, staged on Thursday, the lawyers shouted slogans against the CJM and also disrupted the court proceedings.

While the CJM, Viveeja Sethumohan, has already filed a report on the episode to the Kerala High Court, the lawyers too have approached the High Court with a complaint.

CONNECT WITH US