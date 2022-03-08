Bar Association observes women’s day
District Collector Navjot Khosa inaugurated the International Women’s Day observance organised by the Trivandrum Bar Association on Tuesday.
Association president Anayara Shaji presided over the function. Thiruvananthapuram Principal District and Sessions Judge P.V. Balakrishnan and Chief Judicial Magistrate R. Rekha were among those who participated.
