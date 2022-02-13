Bar association objects to implementation of e-filing system

‘System introduced without adequate preparation leads to delays’

The ‘abrupt’ implementation of the e-filing system in the lower courts of Kerala has irked a section of the legal fraternity. Discontent is brewing among several advocates who have objected to the purported neglect of their grievances by the judiciary.

The Trivandrum Bar Association has resolved to continue with the physical mode of filing applications until sufficient infrastructure was in place for the reform. Besides, the association, along with others in the district, will observe a black day on Monday as part of intensifying protest against the move.

Trivandrum Bar Association president Anayara Shaji and secretary Prijice Fasil said the implementation had created chaos in the judicial system of the lower courts. The e-filing system that had been introduced without adequate preparation had posed a hurdle to the possibility of filing applications without delay and expediting hearing of cases of emergent nature.

They also faulted the judiciary for attempting to implement the reform in the country in a manner similar to what existed in developed nations. “Poor internet speed and the non-availability of scanners have adversely affected the e-filing procedure,” they said.

According to them, it took over four hours to file a civil suit before a Munsiff court on the e-filing application, whereas it would consume barely a few minutes while submitting applications in-person. Strangely, the judiciary had doubled the efforts of lawyers by insisting on both e-filing and physical submissions.

Making matters worse, the lack of training imparted to the court staff had posed difficulties in responding satisfactorily to the queries of lawyers. While the issue had been brought to the attention of the Kerala High Court and district judicial authorities, there had been no favourable response, Mr. Shaji said.

The general body of the Trivandrum Bar Association had a few days ago decided to follow only the physical mode of filing until the judiciary ensured the availability of infrastructure and staff to submit the case files on the e-filing application.