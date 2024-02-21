ADVERTISEMENT

Bar Association felicitates senior lawyers

February 21, 2024 06:02 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sashi Tharoor, MP, addressing a function organised by the Bar Association of Tirur in which senior lawyers T. Krishnanunni and K. Ram Mohan were felicitated. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Bar Association of Tirur felicitated senior lawyers T. Krishnanunni and K. Ram Mohan at a function held at Thunchanparamba, Tirur, the other day. Mr. Krishnanunni, practising at High Court, was honoured as he completed 50 years of his legal career.

Sashi Tharoor, MP, who was the chief guest, spoke on ‘law and the idea of India’.

High Court judge N. Nagaresh inaugurated the function. Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman delivered the keynote address. The Minister felicitated Mr. Krishnanunni and Mr. Ram Mohan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Bar Association of Tirur president P.V. Mohammed Iqbal presided over the function. High Court judges T.R. Ravi and C.P. Mohammed Riyas, Principal District and Sessions judge K. Anil Kumar, Additional District and Sessions judge N.R. Krishnakumar, MLAs Kurukkoli Moideen, P. Nandakumar, Thottathil Ravindran and N. Shamsuddin, Bar Association of Tirur secretary P.P. Shiyas, senior lawyers M.K. Moosakutty, V. Padmakumar, and Mohammed Salim spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Malappuram / lawyer

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US