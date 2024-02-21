Bar Association felicitates senior lawyers

February 21, 2024 06:02 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Bar Association of Tirur felicitated senior lawyers T. Krishnanunni and K. Ram Mohan at a function held at Thunchanparamba, Tirur, the other day. Mr. Krishnanunni, practising at High Court, was honoured as he completed 50 years of his legal career.

Sashi Tharoor, MP, who was the chief guest, spoke on ‘law and the idea of India’.

High Court judge N. Nagaresh inaugurated the function. Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman delivered the keynote address. The Minister felicitated Mr. Krishnanunni and Mr. Ram Mohan.

Bar Association of Tirur president P.V. Mohammed Iqbal presided over the function. High Court judges T.R. Ravi and C.P. Mohammed Riyas, Principal District and Sessions judge K. Anil Kumar, Additional District and Sessions judge N.R. Krishnakumar, MLAs Kurukkoli Moideen, P. Nandakumar, Thottathil Ravindran and N. Shamsuddin, Bar Association of Tirur secretary P.P. Shiyas, senior lawyers M.K. Moosakutty, V. Padmakumar, and Mohammed Salim spoke.