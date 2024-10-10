ADVERTISEMENT

Banner seeking Sobha Surendran’s candidature in Palakkad bypoll takes BJP leadership by surprise

Published - October 10, 2024 08:07 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

A banner put up in front of the municipal office here on Thursday demanding that BJP leader Sobha Surendran be fielded as the party’s candidate for the upcoming Assembly byelection in Palakkad has taken the its leadership by surprise.

It was apparently raised by a section within the BJP even as talks were being held within the party to decide the candidate.

The BJP has been in power in Palakkad municipality for the last two terms. “Welcome to saffron bastion,” the banner in front of the municipal office read.

A section within the BJP had demanded that Ms. Surendran be fielded in Palakkad. The banner welcoming Ms. Surendran surprised the party leadership, which is reported to have proposed the name of BJP State general secretary C. Krishnakumar as the candidate.

Mr. Krishnakumar had secured 24.31% votes as the BJP candidate in Palakkad in the Lok Sabha elections held in April this year. In the Assembly election of 2021, Mr. Krishnakumar had stood second by polling 30.68% votes as the BJP candidate in Malampuzha.

He was a municipal councillor for 20 years until 2020. He was the vice chairperson of Palakkad municipality from 2015 to 2020. He had held various positions such as district president of the Yuva Morcha, district president and general secretary of the BJP, and State secretary of the BJP.

