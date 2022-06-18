Banner Film Society to screen award-winning films

The Banner Film Society will be screening two award-winning films directed by Rahman brothers at Lenin Balavadi at Vazhuthacaud on Sunday. Vasanthi, which won the State award for Best Film and Best Script in 2019, will be screened at 3 p.m and Chavittu, which won the Second Best Film award in 2021 will be screened at 5.15 p.m on the day. Film critic M.F. Thomas will felicitate the filmmakers Shinos Rahman and Sajas Rahman as well as the crew members. Entry is free. For details, contact 9349931452, 9847099923.